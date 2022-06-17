Tank adds to creative team in holistic health shift Two group CDs join as the agency looks to address more of the issues that ladder up to the world's big health concerns.

Tank Worldwide has expanded its creative team with two new, internationally-recognized additions as the agency shifts its focus to work with brands that are positively impacting peoples’ lives.

Since its acquisition by WPP in 2016, Tank has worked to strengthen its expertise in healthcare and made it a primary focus, with clients including GSK, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson. Last year, its projects included work for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and Danaher’s Cepheid testing platform.

That will continue to be a big focus for Tank, but it will also be pairing more with clients who are working to solve the most pressing health concerns of the day – which means addressing the issues that ladder up to them.

“From the pandemic and war in Ukraine to seeing LGBTQ+ and women’s reproductive rights under attack, and mental health at the forefront of today’s headlines, it has never been more important for us to use our craft and platform to play an active role in bettering society,” Marty Martinez, CCO for Tank Worldwide, says.

To that end, Sebastián Benítez González (pictured, above left) has been recruited as group CD from Grey Columbia. González brings more than 15 years of experience to the role, much of it with that agency, where he started as a copywriter in 2009 and worked his way upward, eventually being named ECD in 2020. He has worked on brands including DirecTV, Uber, CONMEBOL (the South American soccer confederation), Coca-Cola and Volvo.

Tank has also added González’s former colleague from Grey, Camilo Monzon Navas (pictured, above right), who has spent the past 10 years in senior creative roles both at Grey and, most recently, Sancho BBDO, where he had been ECD. He has worked on brands including Mobil and Greenpeace.

For the latter, he worked with González on the “Earth is Saying” campaign, which combined the power of social media, tech and innovation to raise awareness of the global climate crisis. That campaign, along with “The Game That Never Was” – a complete audio reconstruction of what the 2016 South American Cup Finals would have been, in tribute to the players from Chapecoense who died in a plane crash – were heavily recognized by the industry, including at Cannes Lions.

“Health and wellness is a constant conversation in our daily lives. However, being able to effectively communicate in a field that is surrounded by restrictions and on platforms that are cluttered by misinformation is no easy task,” says Martinez.