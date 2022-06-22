Cannes 2022: Canadian agencies get five wins in Experience and Commerce FCB, Rethink and Zulu added to their Lion totals.

The Creative Commerce and Brand Experience & Activation Lions helped three Canadian agencies add to the hardware they’ve already picked up at Cannes this year.

Rethink won a Silver for “The Hot Dog Pact,” a campaign that cast Heinz Ketchup as the mediator between the companies that make hot dogs and buns and get them to agree to a common package size.

FCB Canada won a Bronze for its “Dream Drop” campaign for Lotto Max and the OLG, which turned a capsule collection of merch into lottery tickets.

Zulu Alpha Kilo also added to the awards for Pfaff Harley-Davidson’s “Tough Turban” with a Bronze Experience Lion.

The Brand Experience Grand Prix was awarded Dentsu Creative for “The Unfiltered History Tour,” which previously won the Grand Prix in Radio & Audio. Created to promote Vice World News, the augmented reality experience was a take on the traditional museum audio tour. However, this tour was created without the knowledge of the British Museum, as it took a critical look at the history of British colonialism and how it was represented by the artifiacts on display, many of which have been the subject of numerous attempts to have them returned to their original peoples.

In the Commerce Lions, FCB Canada picked up a pair Lions. The first was another for its “Dream Drop” campaign – this one a Silver – in the “Customer Acquisition & Retention” sub-category.

The second was a Bronze Lion for BMO’s “Gear Up,” part of the bank’s efforts to make soccer more accessible to youth. The campaign included an online “shopping” platform stocked with over 10,000 pieces of donated soccer equipment that kids were able to browse and “buy” from for free.

The Commerce Grand Prix was given to Leo Burnett Chicago for its “Thighstop” campaign for Wingstop. In response to a shortage of the restaurant’s flagship item – chicken wings – it launched a campaign to get its customers to show a bit more love to thighs by creating “Thighstop,” a new virtual brand that used the chain’s same signature sauces on a different menu item.

FCB Canada did not manage to turn its shortlist spot into a win in the Innovation Lions, a category that ended up being incredibly rigorous this year: only four entries were awarded Lions.

The Grand Prix in the category went to “One House To Save Many,” a campaign by Leo Burnett Sydney for Suncorp. The insurance company was looking to reduce the impact of increasingly extreme weather events on its clients, so it worked with architects to design a home that could withstand wildfires, floods and tornadoes. A documentary about the building of the house and other informational content was created so Australians could incorporate some of the design features into their homes, as well as start a conversation about improving building standards in the country as climate change makes extreme weather more prevalent.

There were no Canadian nominations in the Creative Business Transformation Lions, a category that awarded only nine Lions, including the Grand Prix for L&C New York’s “Piñatex” for Dole. The campaign turned the rinds of the thousands of pineapples the company produces every year to create piñatex, a new vegan material that can be substituted for leather.

Brand Experience

SILVER

Rethink

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz), “The Hot Dog Pact”

Social Behaviour



Partners: Carat Toronto, Middle Child, The Colony Project, The Kitchen, Grayson Music, PrintPro Services

BRONZE

FCB Canada

Lotto Max (OLG), “Dream Drop”

Customer Acquisition & Retention

Partners: Mediacom, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, Common Good, Cruel, Grayson Music, Mr. Saturday

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Pfaff Harley-Davidson, “The Tough Turban”

Cultural Insight



Partners: Zulubot, Select PR, Nelson Connects, Spark Innovations

Commerce

SILVER

FCB Canada

Lotto Max (OLG), “Dream Drop”

Customer Acquisition & Retention

Partners: Mediacom, Hill + Knowlton Strategies, Common Good, Cruel, Grayson Music, Mr. Saturday

BRONZE

BMO, “Gear Up”

Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Partners: UM, Soma Pub, BLVD, La Majeure, Agence Minimal