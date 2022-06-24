In Brief: Innocean Canada names two new VPs Plus: Clark Influence opens a Toronto office, Zerotrillion gets AOR duties with Drop and JP\TBWA makes a CCO role official.

Innocean Canada hires two new VPs

Innocean Canada has bolstered its senior leadership with the addition of Tyler Brown and Mylene Savoie (pictured, above) as VPs.

Brown joins the agency as SVP of client services. He will take on leadership of the Hyundai and Genesis accounts, overseeing all brand and retail initiatives for them in Canada. As well, he will be part of Innocean’s executive leadership team, which is responsible for driving its continued growth and development.

Prior to Innocean, Brown was managing director at VMLY&R New York. He also served as managing director for Taxi Toronto, and lists Union Advertising Canada and Crispin, Porter and Bogusky on his resume, as well.

Savoie joins the agency as VP and group account director, leading the Kia Canada business in Montreal. Savoie brings two and a half decades of advertising executive experience to the agency, having worked for John St., McCann Montreal and, most recently, Tank Worldwide. She will also work with the agency to grow its Montreal office as it looks to expand its operations in Canada.

Clark Influence opens Toronto office, names MJ Cadorette as GM

Montreal-born creative agency Clark Influence is building on its momentum with the launch of a new office in Toronto.

The agency adds the Toronto operation to its Montreal and Paris offices, with a primary goal of scaling the business through the rest of Canada and into the U.S.

To run the Toronto office, Clark Influence has recruited MJ Cadorette, most recently managing director for The&Partnership. She will work with the agency’s existing roster of clients, including Sobeys, Air France, Hennessy, Skip the Dishes and Mentos, as well as helping the agency acquire new clients and recruit new talent.

“She will be a true strategic partner and wonderfully complement our growing team of talented staff,” says Nicolas Bon, the agency’s CEO.

Drop picks Zerotrillion for AOR assignment

Zerotrillion has been tapped by Canadian loyalty program Drop to develop a brand platform, identity and national marketing campaigns, all slated to begin rolling out in the third quarter of 2022 and beyond.

Drop is a retail loyalty platform with more than five million members. It selected Zerotrillion for the AOR assignment through a pitch and selection process, selecting the agency because of its “knowledge of Web3, forward-thinking customer experience design chops and most importantly, the ability to envisage a future for Drop as ambitious as we do,” says Anna Shea, senior director of brand, growth and partnership marketing for the company.

Zerotrillion has offices in Amsterdam, Toronto and New York. This is the first win for Zerotrillion’s new Toronto office leadership, including Aubrey Podolsky, the agency’s global chief strategy officer.

Juniper Park\TBWA appoints Jenny Glover as CCO

It’s official: Jenny Glover can drop the “acting” from her newest title with Juniper Park\TBWA.

The creative, who had taken on the duties following Graham Lang’s departure for Taxi earlier this year, is joining the agency’s executive team in a formal capacity and will work alongside chief strategy officer Des Jones and CEO Jill Nykoliation.

Key to Glover’s role will be her continued mentorship of JP\TBWA employees. Glover runs weekly creative training sessions for the agency, and also runs masterclasses on thought leadership for the global TBWA network.

Brandish named Canadian Public Relations Society’s Agency Team of the Year

Manitoba agency Brandish has earned the recognition of Canada’s national society for PR professionals.

The agency received gold as the society’s “Agency Team of the Year – Medium,” edging Golin and Popcorn Media which took silver and bronze, respectively. The category recognizes work done by the agency in the two years prior to the award, and the agency;s PR and communications management team must be between six and 50 employees in size.

Among the recent clients Brandish has worked with are Robertson College, Wawanesa Insurance and Tune Financial.