Zulu’s Vancouver office wins Save-On-Foods assignment The agency is actively hiring to accommodate the assignment, which will see it providing integrated services to one of Western Canada's biggest employers.

Zulu Alpha Kilo’s new Vancouver office has scored a major business win, picking up the AOR assignment for Save-On-Foods, one of Western Canada’s largest employers.

The supermarket chain, which has 185 stores from B.C. to Manitoba, selected the agency after conducting a formal review. Much of Save-On’s recent brand advertising was created by 123w.

Save-On has tapped Zulu for an integrated assignment that will encompass brand strategy, creative, digital development and production. “We met with several great agencies but felt a great connection and passion from the Zulu team,” says Gillian Yorke, general manager for marketing with Save-On-Foods. “They have a collaborative and flexible working style and the combination of Zulu’s strong strategy, creative and production capabilities stood out to us.”

“The marketing team really impressed us by sharing their vision and pinpointing where we can help them both strategically and creatively,” adds David Tremblay, who was named managing director of Zulu’s Vancouver office in April.

The agency is hiring across its creative, strategy and account services teams in Vancouver to facilitate this win and other news to come. The win is the latest in a string of developments for the office, which opened in February and named industry veterans Dean Lee and Michael Mayes as its ECDs roughly a month later.