Pomp & Circumstance launches new creative agency Bonus Track will supplement the PR agency with creative and strategic expertise, allowing it to be a "one-stop shop" for clients

Pomp & Circumstance has launched a full-service creative agency it is calling Bonus Track to expand and streamline its service offering for clients.

The agency will be helmed by Elizabeth Clark (pictured, far right), who has been recruited as VP of content and creative strategist. Clark will take a leadership and recruitment role, overseeing the agency’s five initial employees and growing it out with new hires with expertise in branding and design, digital strategy and photo and video creation and production.

Clark joins the agency from August Media, where she had been working as CD and director of digital strategy. She has also worked on the media side as a magazine editor with WedLuxe, which distributes luxury wedding media.

In addition to Clark’s hiring, Rob Loschiavo, previously an account director with Pomp & Circumstance, has been promoted to VP and ACD. Loschiavo will be tasked with overseeing and supporting both Pomp & Circumstance and Bonus Track as part of their senior leadership team and will lead creative strategy and director for both agencies, he tells strategy.

“Over the past six years, P&C has consistently pushed the limits of our work, largely at the request of our clients who have challenged us for more and relied on our imaginative ‘dare to dream it’ thinking,” he adds. “Almost every client has required or demanded dedicated content production, influencer partnerships, digital strategy, and of course paid media to complement the earned PR strategy. Building the new division was a natural next step, allowing us to build on past work.”

“We think of ourselves as co-writers of a brand’s story. Where one agency’s service offering ends, the other begins,” explains Clark. “We show up together at the same table, but speak from our individual areas of expertise, giving our clients the opportunity to work with a ‘one-stop shop’ trusted team and their combined experience.”

While foundational clients couldn’t specifically be named, Loschiavo says “we are well underway in seamlessly integrating Bonus Track across a number of active projects within P&C’s vast portfolio of clients,” noting that a number of projects will be live and in market within the coming months.