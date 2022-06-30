Kijiji releases its own catalogue An "homage" to IKEA is positioning the classified site as a place for tough-to-find household goods.

Kijiji is taking a page out of IKEA’s book with its own umlaut-riddled online catalogue featuring an offering of primarily household goods sourced from local sellers.

The simple online videos feature users flipping through the “I-KIJIJI-A” catalogue, which will be available on Kijiji’s Instagram and other owned social channels to connect users to an interactive, digital experience where they can browse, get inspired, and even view similar products on Kijiji that are available for purchase right now.

In an environment of global supply chain shortages and long delivery times, Adam Jardine, Kijiji’s CMO, says the retailer’s strategy in developing this catalogue was to show consumers that the home goods they’re looking for from the brands they love might not be as far out of reach as they thought.

Jardine calls the repository “an homage” to the IKEA catalogue, telling strategy it’s trying to attract a new generation of users and a brand where people can find awesome stuff, either new or gently used high-quality items.

According to the online retailer, Kijiji had an increase in home goods inventory during the pandemic, and with over 100,000 new ads posted every day, many items that were becoming harder and harder to find at Canada’s most popular big box stores were actually available for sale on its platform.

The creative is the brainchild of BBDO Canada, which was named Kijiji’s AOR in May of last year.

Jardine says the impetus for opting for a digital-first approach was to move fast.

“I am also one for not placing big bets, and we like to see if there’s something there, and if consumers react,” Jardine says.

According to Jardine, Kijiji has seen a huge influx of inventory from people looking to make an extra buck or upgrade or downgrade their spaces. COVID has served it well in terms of getting a host of products available online.

In the early pandemic days, sports equipment really spiked, followed by goods from around the home like patio furniture and then bikes when the weather got better.