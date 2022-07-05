The Body Shop says gay, and trans, and non-binary… The retailer's ongoing support of 2SLGBTQ+ people is focused on making sure every person feels seen and supported.

In the midst of the anti-2SLGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation, The Body Shop’s “We Don’t Just Say Gay” campaign seeks to focus on creating an environment where 2SLGBTQ+ youth feel safe and respected to commemorate Pride Month.

Building off the success of last year’s “All Blood is Equal” campaign that aimed to end the blood ban, this year’s campaign focused more on the 2SLGBTQ+ youth and helping them feel seen and able to show up as they are, says Hilary Lloyd, VP of marketing and corporate responsibility for The Body Shop North America.

The campaign ran for the duration of Pride month and included vibrant OOH displays in Canada and the U.S. The 60s-inspired, psychedelic displays were designed around a pair of lips that said “We Don’t Just Say Gay,” surrounded by other identities like trans and bisexual that make up the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

The campaign also featured a corresponding video as well as specially designed apparel worn by retail staff. The video and displays can also be seen on the Body Shop’s owned media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, and were amplified by activist influencers Lydia Okello and Gabe Adams. In the U.S., there were also posters and signage outside of cafes and on building walls along popular Pride parade routes advocating for the passing of the Equality Act and a dedicated landing hub that will provide education and a petition for its charitable partners, It Gets Better Canada and Advocates for Youth in the U.S.

While Pride month has ended, until the end of August, $1 from the sale of The Body Shop’s recently launched “Out for Love” highlighters will be donated to It Gets Better Canada, up to $10,000. This lines up with its idea that advocating for and supporting the 2SLGBTQ+ community isn’t limited to one month a year.

“We support and champion these values not only during Pride month but year-round as our 2SLBTQ+ employees, friends and allies deserve to be seen, heard and free from all forms of discrimination,” says Lloyd. “We believe all people should have an equal opportunity to be their authentic selves, regardless of beliefs, characteristics, or circumstances, free from discrimination. We are allies to everyone who is fighting for equality, wherever they are and whoever they love, and we enjoy all opportunities to celebrate our diverse workforce.”

The campaign is a clear reference to so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida that bans discussing 2SLGBTQ+ subjects in schools below a certain grade, as well as conversations about similar restrictions taking place in other jurisdictions across North America.

The campaign was based on the insight that driving collective action and focusing on policy, whether that’s advocating for change or speaking out against legislation that’s harmful, has created the most impact, says Lloyd. That insight comes from a variety of sources including The Body Shop’s internal network of 2SLGBTQ + employees, called TBS Together, who help the business continue to be inclusive through their collective feedback and guidance. In addition, frontline organizations, coalitions and NGOs that The Body Shop has partnered with in the past aided in the understanding of the most pressing issues in these communities and to ensure authenticity and impact.

The campaign was led by Odysseus Arms. In Canada, Jungle Media took care of the outdoor advertising while MacIntyre handled influencer marketing with Finn Partners on media relations.