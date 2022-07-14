Angry Butterfly adds four, promotes one to support growth A new head of production is part of a wave that brings the agency's headcount to 25.

Angry Butterfly’s new hires and promotion, clockwise from left: Hanna Bratt, VP and head of production; Gwenaëlle Clément-Gagnon, copywriter; Cara von Ende, digital communications manager; Mith Das, promoted to ACD; and Estrella Turner, designer.

Angry Butterfly is growing with a number of new hires – as well as a key promotion – to support its production, creative and French-language efforts.

Among the new hires is Hanna Bratt, who joins the agency as VP and head of production from The&Partnership, where she had held a similar role for three years. Bratt has almost two decades of experience in digital and broadcast roles at agencies including Taxi, Lg2 and Juniper Park. Bratt will help the agency meet its “ever-increasing production needs,” says Erin Kawalecki, partner and CCO.

Angry Butterfly has partnered with Makers TO for production since its launch ten months ago and that partnership will continue under Bratt.

The agency’s creative department has also added new talent. Estrella Turner has joined as a designer, reuniting with ECD Raul Garcia, who was himself hired in January and previously worked with Turner at Momentum on clients including Coca Cola, Suncore and Affirm. Meanwhile, Cara von Ende has been recruited as digital communications manager. She will combine her expertise in graphic design and content creation in work on Angry Butterfly’s clients who are looking for social media content and management.

Mith Das has also been promoted to ACD. Das joined the agency a little over a year ago as a senior copywriter, bringing a wealth of copywriting experience with agencies including Klick, Isobar, and Leo Burnett, among others.

The agency has also rounded out its team with the hiring of Gwenaëlle Clément-Gagnon as a copywriter to support its significant number of key clients who are pursuing national campaigns in both official languages. Clément-Gagnon most recently worked at the French Shop and Taxi on clients including Coca Cola, Tim Hortons and PEI Tourism. She will work with all of Angry Butterfly’s clients who require French communications.

“There’s nothing more important than finding the right people,” says Kawalecki of the new hires, which bring the agency’s headcount to 25. Angry Butterfly will also be looking to make additional hires in the coming months.