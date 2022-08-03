M&H wins work for SAQ and SQDC The agency will develop print and digital marketing for SAQ, while it will focus on education for the province's cannabis retailer.

M&H has picked up some key mandates in Quebec, winning work with the Societe des alcools du Quebec (SAQ) and Societe quebecoise du cannabis (SQDC).

Under its mandate with the SAQ, M&H will be responsible for the design, creative adaptation, writing and translation of print communication and digital marketing elements, including signage, brochures, web banners, newsletters, infographics, info letters and video montages.

For the SQDC, the company will be tasked with producing educational elements for customers, employees and social media, as well as website visuals. The agency will also support the design and development of new communications for SQDC on an occasional basis.

“Driven by our desire to create meaningful impact for our customers, coupled with our industry knowledge and extensive creative production experience, we are confident that we can contribute to the success of our partner customers through solutions tailored to their needs,” said Yann Guay, VP of growth and innovation at M&H.

Featured image by Minoumi.