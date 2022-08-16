BC Securities Commission picks 123w as new agency The agency has been tasked with leading education and enforcement messaging for at least three years.

The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) has selected 123w as its new agency to lead work on its educational messaging and campaigns.

The BCSC is a government body that – in addition to enforcing securities-related legislation in British Columbia – aims to educate and empower the public when it comes to their investments and financial goals, as well as help them avoid fraud.

Selected following a formal review process, 123w has been tasked with leading marketing and advertising work on BCSC’s public awareness campaigns, including but not limited to those focused on investor education and enforcement messaging. The assignment begins this month for a three-year term, with an option to extend for an additional two years.

“Keeping British Columbians educated on how to protect themselves from fraudulent investment schemes is an issue that’s very close to my heart,” says 123w founder and ECD Bryan Collins. “It’s something I had previously tabled as an agency initiative, so to be able to work on this with the BCSC is very gratifying for myself and everyone at One Twenty Three West.”

BCSC had previously worked with Wasserman as its agency partner, a relationship going back to 2017. The agency’s recent work included campaigns getting British Columbians to be less intimidated by talking about investments and not letting “FOMO” lead to rash financial decisions. According to its own financial reporting, BCSC paid Wasserman $1.5 million for its services in the 2021 fiscal year.

Other new business at 123w this year includes creative AOR duties for the St. Michael’s Foundation. The growth in both its Vancouver home base and young Toronto office has also led to rounds of new hires and promotions.