Goodfood invokes Bob Ross for more peaceful meals Meal kits on their own don't help with mealtime stress, so the company switched up its marketing to also promote the flexibility of its app.

Goodfood wants the soothing memory of Bob Ross to take the stress and anxiety out of mealtime, linking it to how its on-demand meal delivery service does the same.

The national “Joy of Dinner” campaign features actor Scott Watson as Bob Ross, calmly painting sirloin steaks with all the trimmings, that can be made at home or ordered through Goodfood’s app.

One of the goals of the campaign is to make the stressful and time consuming process of mealtime and prep a more relaxing experience, especially as the demand gets ratcheted up with school on the horizon.

The other goal is to promote the on-demand Goodfood app, which launched in May of last year. The hope is to raise awareness regionally that Goodfood isn’t just a leading name in meal kits – it now also delivers groceries, prepared meals and the recent addition of alcohol in both Toronto and Montreal, says Jennifer Stahlke, EVP of marketing at Goodfood.

Stahlke says that the company’s research has found that 80% of Canadians don’t know what they’ll have for dinner at 4 p.m. and 50% have used meal kits over the last couple of years.

“Every day there’s a point of stress that we really believe that we can solve,” says Stahlke. “So we took a different approach and chose Bob Ross to reflect how we can remove stress and save time. There’s just a simplicity and a softness to this campaign that we really felt would break through and be a great connection to the Goodfood brand and the solutions and stress relief that we can bring.”

The other insight Goodfood found was that subscription services on their own do not relieve stress, since it still forces families to constantly plan ahead when it came to mealtime, so flexibility is key when it comes to making them feel less overwhelmed. This is why the new app is featured in the campaign, as the ability to have anything for mealtime delivered within minutes provides that.

It also represents a change in Goodfood’s marketing, which had traditionally focused on food photography and cooking closeups.

The campaign, led by Goodfood’s AOR John St. will run nationally for the rest of the year on TV and OLV. The campaign will also include regional OLV that will be amplified and extended through social media and other earned channels.