Klick grows again with new services, studio and hires With new design, influencer and production offerings, plus new ECDS, the agency is bringing a wider array of expertise to health and life sciences.

Independent health and life sciences agency Klick Health is once again expanding, this time adding new service capabilities in brand and design, production and influencer marketing while simultaneously adding a wave of fresh faces to its team.

The new services – Klick Brands, a health-centric brand and design offering, and Studio K, an in-house broadcast and production facility – both launched today, while the agency’s social strategy practice has also launched Klick Influence, its influencer marketing group. All three services have been launched to address growing needs of the agency’s clients in the tightly regulated health and life sciences spaces.

The brands practice and production studio, according to Rich Levy, CCO at Klick, both emerged from a clear client need.

“What we have seen specifically with our clients is that we are doing more and more content creation than ever before, and what we wanted was the ability to do incredible content, very nimbly and fast,” Levy tells strategy. “You can’t imagine how much content we create, specifically for healthcare – whether it be patients, physicians, caregivers – whether it be for large campaigns, influencers or social campaigns, the feed never ends.”

“The marketplace demanded it on the production side, and we had incredible dissatisfaction with the current options on the branding side,” he adds. “It was just time.”

Klick Brands has been created to help “create bands that feel more approachable, familiar and memorable” within the health and life sciences space, according to Jay Schacher, group design director. Traditionally, brands in this space have struggled to clearly define their identities, but Klick is looking to solve that problem with its new service offering to elevate brands and make them “really special,” he adds.

“What we found was, if we can tell better brand stories and give them the heart that they deserve, then brands will have better relationships with the people that follow those brands. They’re building trust with the people who want to be a part of those brands,” Schacher says. “A lot of brands that don’t have that are just forgotten.”

“It’s not just about making something that’s pretty,” notes Levy. “It’s about making something that’s meaningful.”

A similar impetus is behind the launch of the Klick Influence service, which falls under the agency’s social strategy practice – a practice that has tripled in size since the onset of the pandemic, according to Brad Einarsen, SVP for social media with the agency.

“This is something that we’ve been doing for years, and we’re actually putting a name on it and packaging it as a full practice. The reason we’re doing that is we’re all healthcare, which is highly regulated, and influencer management is traditionally challenging in that environment,” he explains. “Because we come from the world of pharma marketing already, we know the rules and we know influencers and we can coach them on how best to create content that will work for their audience and for the brand that’s hiring them.”

“Pharma has discovered social in the past few years, and now, it’s discovering how those influential voices in market can also help them,” Einarsen adds.

In addition to the new services, Klick has made a wide array of new hires, including several senior-level talents.

Hayes Steinberg (pictured, right) is joining the agency from The Mark, where he has worked for the past five years as CCO. Steinberg brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, and has worked on a wide array of brands including Arterra Wines, Scotiabank, Cadillac, Johnson & Johnson, and others. He will take on the role of SVP and ECD at the agency.

“Doing breakthrough creative has always been a priority career pursuit of mine and, as the world continues to place greater value on physical and mental health, I wanted to bring my thinking to healthcare,” says Steinberg.

Also joining Klick is Brit Till (pictured, left), also as SVP and ECD. Till has lead creative teams at The Bloc and Marina Maher Communications, and has experience working in various health marketing sectors, including pharma, patient advocacy and health tech.

Additionally, Andrea Bistany, Amy Fortunato, and Oliver Trower all join the agency as VPs and group CDs, while Travis Borgess, Dana Panzone and Heather Scwartz have all joined the agency as VPs and CDs, and Karen Kinnealy as director of creative resourcing and operations. The agency has also hired Jim Chestnutt as VP and supervising producer, 360; Jen Martin as VP and supervising producer, broadcast; and Tamika Knight as VP of business affairs.

These additions come on the heels of an international expansion announced by the agency at Cannes earlier this year.