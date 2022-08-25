Mass Minority splits Bam technology into standalone company The marketing analytics platform will be its own entity with eyes on expansion into international markets.

Analytics-driven creative agency Mass Minority has split its marketing intelligence platform, Bam, into a standalone company ahead of planned expansion into new markets.

The move is the first step in a process intended to bring the company’s full suite of consumer behaviour analytics to market by expanding its automated systems. Backed with a new round of Series B funding, the company is working to fully automate and scale its user experience and incorporate predictive analytics reporting AI.

The company is also establishing a dedicated North American sales and marketing team and eyeing expansion into the European and South American markets in the near future.

The technology behind Bam provides real-time consumer behaviour reporting to clients, determining marketing effectiveness, efficiency and efficacy with 93.7% accuracy, according to the company. The success of that technology has contributed to Mass Minority’s growth, making it one of the top 100 fastest growing communications companies in the world, according to AdWeek.

Bam’s technology has been used in market by clients including Serta/Simmons Bedding, Edward Jones, Grupo Bimbo, A&W, Ancestry and Good Eats.

“Our clients call it their unfair advantage that guides them to winning positions in their markets with comparable, easy-to-understand, actionable reporting,” said Brett Channer, CEO of Mass Minority. “Better ROI for clients has been our single-minded unit of value and our Bam technology is a result of that focus.”