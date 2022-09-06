Barrett and Welsh shuffles senior leadership Ishan Ghosh is stepping down as CEO of the multicultural marketing agency, but will remain in mentoring and DEI leadership role.

Ishan Ghosh is stepping down as CEO at Barrett and Welsh to transition into a new, purpose-driven role at the agency as its chairman emeritus and chief purpose officer.

Ghosh, an agency partner who stepped into Barrett and Welsh’s CEO role in 2011, will now turn his focus to DEI leadership and mentoring within the agency, while seeking more teaching work at the University of Toronto and McMaster. He will also be devoting more time to the Multicultural Marketing Alliance of Canada, which he co-founded and serves as secretary.

“My journey with Barrett and Welsh has been one of the most rewarding in my life, as I oversaw our growth from creative boutique to the most recognized crusader in inclusive marketing,” says Ghosh. “I am proud of the specialized teams and the strong friendships I built with the founders and my partners for almost 12 years … My priorities now shift toward my personal obligations. I look forward to this new role, and to continuing to motivate and guide the agency toward its purpose.”

Ghosh will be succeeded by Gavin Barrett, the agency’s CCO, who is taking majority control at Barrett and Welsh and assuming interim CEO responsibilities. He will be supported by chief operating and strategy officer Nitin Bagga. The pair will aim to build on the momentum Ghosh started; under Ghosh’s leadership, the agency picked up work with blue chip clients including Allstate, Proctor & Gamble, Sobeys, TD and Walmart.

“Ishan is the reason I came to Barrett and Welsh and the work Gavin and I have done together at the agency is the reason I’m here to stay,” says Bagga.