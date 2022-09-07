National PR adds two to its Montreal management team Denis Coupal will head the health and lifestyle team, while former Canadiens comms lead Paul Wilson rejoins the agency.

National PR has made two hires to its management roster in Montreal.

The communications agency has hired Denis Coupal (above, right) as VP of health and life sciences, with Paul Wilson returning to the agency as SVP, organizations and stakeholders.

Coupal will oversee National’s healthcare and life sciences team, overseeing a client roster that has included Telus Health, GSK and Pfizer Canada. He will be supported in his duties by VP Sylvie Tessier.

Prior to joining National, Coupal was most recently CAE Healthcare’s head of sales for Eastern Canada, focusing on the patient simulation market. He was also director of business development at BDO Canada for five years.

Wilson is making his second return to National, handling duties previously held by André Bouthillier. Wilson served as VP, marketing at National from 1988 to 2000 and led its corporate communications group as a partner from 2010 to 2018. That was when he left the agency to become SVP, public affairs and communications, for the Montreal Canadiens. Wilson was one of a handful of front office executives let go by team owner Geoff Molson last November.

Bouthillier, who remains EVP with the agency, is shifting focus to assisting managing partner Serge Paquette in strategic matters at National.