Barrett and Welsh selected as Simplii’s multicultural agency The agency will reinforce Simplii's simplified digital services for newcomers to Canada.

Barrett and Welsh has been named the new multicultural marketing agency for Simplii Financial. The integrated assignment includes creative, media and strategy.

The agency will work with the digital bank’s other agency roster: creative agency Broken Heart Love Affair, media agency MediaCom and PR agency Pomp and Circumstance.

“Barrett and Welsh’s thought leadership and established credentials will help Simplii engage newcomers to Canada as well as international students in authentic and deeply meaningful ways,” says Tammy Sadinsky, SVP of brand and marketing at Simplii’s parent company CIBC.

Sadinsky adds that the new relationship will allow the agency to lead the way as a brand that serves Canada’s cultural diversity.Â With over 1.8 million existing clients, Simplii has introduced several new features and services to make digital banking simpler and more attractive for new Canadians, such as the option to send money internationally for free, student banking offers and Visa Digital Gift Cards that can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

“Canada attracted nearly half a million students in 2021 alone, and over the next two years, we will welcome 1.2 million new immigrants. This is where all the opportunity is,” says Gavin Barrett, co-founder, CEO and CCO at Barrett and Welsh. “We intend to radically grow Simplii’s presence with our trademark: empathetic communications built on insight-rich, idea-first work.”

Simplii previously worked with Ethnicity Matters as its multicultural agency.