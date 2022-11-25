Why Cybex held a fine dining event for new moms To cement itself as a lifestyle brand, tech-forward strollers provided a rare break at a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Baby gear manufacturer Cybex and partner agency Rain have found a unique way to introduce the brand to Canadian mothers.

The agency developed an experiential promotion for the brand tapping into the launch of the inaugural Michelin Guide Toronto by partnering with Alo Salon and its chef, Patrick Kriss, who have just received a Michelin star. The event gave new mothers a break – alongside a memorable dining experience – while their babies were rocked autonomously by Cybex’s e-PRIAM strollers. It was the first program executed by Rain as Cybex’s AOR, a role it signed onto earlier this month.

“The first few months of parenthood are certainly hectic and surreal for any parent, but especially new moms, who are often almost literally physically attached to their baby around the clock,” explains Marta Hooper, CCO at Rain. “This can make it impossible to go out and enjoy a beautiful meal with friends like you would have been able to do pre-baby.”

“Cybex is truly a disruptor in the category, and being new to North America, really wanted to connect intimately with a parent audience that values function, safety and incredible design,” adds Marisa Law, head of marketing at Cybex Canada. “We also wanted to hold the event close to the holiday season in order to be well timed for the gifting season. The combination of the event purpose and the timing was intended to garner PR and drive buzz.”

Last weekend’s event was followed by a featured spot for the e-PRIAM on Breakfast Television in its “hottest tech gifts” category, as well as placement in gift guides across various publications.

“Cybex wants to continue cementing itself as a desirable lifestyle brand for parents,” says Law. “Together, we continue to look for intimate moments to promote our key innovation principles of design, safety and function, and continue to develop programs to support their important retailer partnerships.”

Tony Koutoulas managed PR and media relations for the event.