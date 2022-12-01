Samsung looks to forge deeper connections The tech brand is emphasizing how it brings people together, with help from Fred VanVleet.

Samsung Canada, with help from the likes of Toronto Raptor Fred VanVleet, is hoping to forge deeper connections between people through tech.

“Connectivity” is a series of videos that heroes different Samsung products that keep Canadians connected, whether it is the Galaxy series of mobile devices or its line of smart TVs. The latest features Van Vleet surprising up-and-coming Canadian basketball star Deniya Prawl during an online gaming session where the latter eventually finds out she is playing against her favourite player.

Jennifer Groh, senior director and head of corporate marketing and citizenship for Samsung Canada, says that the campaign is about showing the “connected experience” Canadians are looking for from their technology, both in terms of products working together technically, as well as the personal connections they facilitate.

Other videos feature campaign talent being surprised by long-lost friends and family members, engaging in heartwarming experiences fueled by connected Samsung smartphones, TVs and accessories. Sportsnet personality Faizal Khamisa, for example, finds out a virtual interview he has scheduled is with his best friend. Food influencer Isabelle Cheng sits down for a virtual lunch with a friend, only to find that she is waiting outside for her.

“The surprise and delight element of the campaign brought to life how Samsung tech truly enables meaningful connections between people,” explains Groh. “We know from our own data that Gen Z and millennials in Canada are expecting integrated and seamless technology experiences. With this campaign, we’re illustrating how connectivity shows up in different ways throughout everyday moments, and how Samsung technology is an integral part of our everyday connections.”

Groh tells strategy having VanVleet, a fan of new tech who’s constantly travelling and needs to stay connected to his family, is a good strategic brand fit to bring the connectivity concept to life.

“We previously worked with him on a Twitch program that was part of the Samsung Odyssey monitor and SSD campaign for gamers,” Groh explains. She adds that viewers can expect more content featuring the Raptor guard and Samsung before the year’s end, as he’s such a beloved figure who has truly embraced Canada as his home.

The personalities featured throughout the campaign also help Samsung associate its products with the different things its target cares about.

“Our target audience for this campaign had a variety of passion pillars that were important for us to focus on,” Groh says. “They have a variety of ‘passion pillars’ like gaming, photography, well-being, and food, and technology.”

Samsung’s aim is to reach its target audience of 18- to 44-year-olds, using OLV to maximize reach across both connected TV and mobile screens. The brand has leveraged cutdowns of the surprise and delight moments across various channels including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

The campaign is running until Dec. 31. Agency partners include Gamelancers, Starcom for media and North Strategic for public relations.