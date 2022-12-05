Canadian agencies win five Golds at Epica Awards

Four Canadian agencies combined for five Gold wins at this year’s Epica Awards, ahead of the Grand Prix winners being announced later this week.
The Epica Awards are voted on by journalists working in the global advertising and marketing trade press, including strategy. Canadian agencies earned 83 shortlist spots, the second-most behind Germany’s 108.
Rethink earned a pair of Gold wins, both for Heinz Ketchup: one for the “Ketchup A.I.” campaign in the Creative Use of A.I. category, and another for “Vintage Drip” in the food category. The agency also won the most of Canadian agencies overall, with an addition eight Silver and four Bronze wins.
DonerNorth won Gold in the Radio category for Canada’s Organ & Tissue Donation Community’s “The Donated Commercial” campaign. Leo Burnett won its Gold for a campaign promoting Top5 Travel, while Performance Art added another Gold win to those it has won for Black & Abroad’s “Black Elevation Map” over the last year. Though it didn’t pick up a Gold, Zulu Alpha Kilo won three Silver and four Bronze, the second-most total wins at the show among Canadian agencies.
Overall, nine Canadian agencies took home at least one win from this year’s Epica Awards.
The Gold trophies will be awarded during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 8, where this year’s Grand Prix winners will also be revealed. All of the wins from Canadian agencies, including Silvers and Bronzes, can be found below.
Rethink: 2 Gold, 8 Silver, 4 Bronze
Gold
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Ketchup A.I.”
Creative Use of A.I.
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Vintage Drip”
Food
Silver
Decathlon Canada, “Ability Signs”
Experiential & Shopper Marketing
Integrated Campaigns
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”
Food
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Ketchup A.I.”
Food
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada) & McCain Fries (McCain Foods), “The Love Collab”
Social Networks
IKEA Canada, “Set-the-table-cloths”
Product Design
Penguin Random House, “The Unburnable Book”
Publication Design
Tree Canada, “Offset Mode”
Creative Use of Data
Bronze
Decathlon Canada, “Ability Signs”
Sports-related Campaigns
Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “La Tomatina Ketchup”
Topical & Real-time Advertising
Penguin Random House, “The Unburnable Book”
Topical & Real-time Advertising
Tree Canada, “Offset Mode”
Public Interest – Environment
DonerNorth: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze
Gold
Canada’s Organ & Tissue Donation Community, “The Donated Commercial”
Radio Advertising
Silver
Canada’s Organ & Tissue Donation Community, “The Donated Commercial”
Copywriting & Storytelling
Media Innovation
Interval House, “Bruised Fruit”
Experiential & Shopper Marketing
Public Interest - Gender Equity
Bronze
Interval House, “Bruised Fruit”
Public Interest – Social
Leo Burnett: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Gold
Top5, “Top5 Travel”
Recreation & Leisure
Silver
Canadian Tire, “Manhole Messages”
Household Maintenance
Bronze
Milk-Bone (Smucker), “Chewpons”
Social Networks
Vector (Kellogg’s Canada), “Off The Couch Bags”
Product Design
Performance Art: 1 Gold, 2 Bronze
Gold
Black & Abroad, “The Black Elevation Map”
Websites
Bronze
Black & Abroad, “The Black Elevation Map”
Creative Use of Data
Transport & Tourism
Zulu Alpha Kilo: 3 Silver, 4 Bronze
Silver
Harry Rosen, “Hijacking The Masters”
Branded Content – Product & Brand Integration
Royal Canadian Legion/HomeEquity Bank, “Orders of Sacrifice”
Direct Marketing
Packing Design
Bronze
Black Business and Professional Association, et. al., “The Micropedia of Microagressions”
Websites
HomeEquity Bank, “Metaverse Homes for Heroes”
Financial Services
Royal Canadian Legion/HomeEquity Bank, “Orders of Sacrifice”
Promotions & Incentives
Zulu Alpha Kilo, “Awards Gone Wild”
Self-promotion
FCB Canada: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Silver
BMO, “Rainbow Deposits”
Mobile Campaigns
Bronze
BMO, “NXT LVL”
Metaverse
Voila, “Trending 2 Table”
Online & Mobile Services
John St.: 1 Silver
Silver
No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited), “Aisles of Glory: Legends of the Haul”
Apps & Games
Contobox: 1 Bronze
Bronze
The Home Depot, “Build Your Smart Home Today”
Online Ads
Grey Canada/Tank Worldwide: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Razom, “Feel What We Feel”
Public Relations
McCann Canada: 1 Bronze
Bronze
The Canadian Lung Association, “Lungs in the Air”
Creative Use of Data
No Fixed Address: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Unwanted Film Festival”
Events
Steven Kim Photography: 1 Bronze
Bronze
Assaulted Women’s Helpline, “No Escape”
Advertising Photography
The Vanity
Bronze
The Vanity, “Monster Mayhem”
Post Production & Visual Effects