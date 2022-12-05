Canadian agencies win five Golds at Epica Awards

Four Canadian agencies combined for five Gold wins at this year’s Epica Awards, ahead of the Grand Prix winners being announced later this week.

The Epica Awards are voted on by journalists working in the global advertising and marketing trade press, including strategy. Canadian agencies earned 83 shortlist spots, the second-most behind Germany’s 108.

Rethink earned a pair of Gold wins, both for Heinz Ketchup: one for the “Ketchup A.I.” campaign in the Creative Use of A.I. category, and another for “Vintage Drip” in the food category. The agency also won the most of Canadian agencies overall, with an addition eight Silver and four Bronze wins.

DonerNorth won Gold in the Radio category for Canada’s Organ & Tissue Donation Community’s “The Donated Commercial” campaign. Leo Burnett won its Gold for a campaign promoting Top5 Travel, while Performance Art added another Gold win to those it has won for Black & Abroad’s “Black Elevation Map” over the last year. Though it didn’t pick up a Gold, Zulu Alpha Kilo won three Silver and four Bronze, the second-most total wins at the show among Canadian agencies.

Overall, nine Canadian agencies took home at least one win from this year’s Epica Awards.

The Gold trophies will be awarded during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 8, where this year’s Grand Prix winners will also be revealed. All of the wins from Canadian agencies, including Silvers and Bronzes, can be found below.

Rethink: 2 Gold, 8 Silver, 4 Bronze

Gold

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Ketchup A.I.”

Creative Use of A.I.

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Vintage Drip”

Food

Silver

Decathlon Canada, “Ability Signs”

Experiential & Shopper Marketing

Integrated Campaigns

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Draw Ketchup”

Food

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “Ketchup A.I.”

Food

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada) & McCain Fries (McCain Foods), “The Love Collab”

Social Networks

IKEA Canada, “Set-the-table-cloths”

Product Design

Penguin Random House, “The Unburnable Book”

Publication Design

Tree Canada, “Offset Mode”

Creative Use of Data

Bronze

Decathlon Canada, “Ability Signs”

Sports-related Campaigns

Heinz Ketchup (Kraft Heinz Canada), “La Tomatina Ketchup”

Topical & Real-time Advertising

Penguin Random House, “The Unburnable Book”

Topical & Real-time Advertising

Tree Canada, “Offset Mode”

Public Interest – Environment

DonerNorth: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze

Gold

Canada’s Organ & Tissue Donation Community, “The Donated Commercial”

Radio Advertising

Silver

Canada’s Organ & Tissue Donation Community, “The Donated Commercial”

Copywriting & Storytelling

Media Innovation

Interval House, “Bruised Fruit”

Experiential & Shopper Marketing

Public Interest - Gender Equity

Bronze

Interval House, “Bruised Fruit”

Public Interest – Social

Leo Burnett: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Gold

Top5, “Top5 Travel”

Recreation & Leisure

Silver

Canadian Tire, “Manhole Messages”

Household Maintenance

Bronze

Milk-Bone (Smucker), “Chewpons”

Social Networks

Vector (Kellogg’s Canada), “Off The Couch Bags”

Product Design

Performance Art: 1 Gold, 2 Bronze

Gold

Black & Abroad, “The Black Elevation Map”

Websites

Bronze

Black & Abroad, “The Black Elevation Map”

Creative Use of Data

Transport & Tourism

Zulu Alpha Kilo: 3 Silver, 4 Bronze

Silver

Harry Rosen, “Hijacking The Masters”

Branded Content – Product & Brand Integration

Royal Canadian Legion/HomeEquity Bank, “Orders of Sacrifice”

Direct Marketing

Packing Design

Bronze

Black Business and Professional Association, et. al., “The Micropedia of Microagressions”

Websites

HomeEquity Bank, “Metaverse Homes for Heroes”

Financial Services

Royal Canadian Legion/HomeEquity Bank, “Orders of Sacrifice”

Promotions & Incentives

Zulu Alpha Kilo, “Awards Gone Wild”

Self-promotion

FCB Canada: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Silver

BMO, “Rainbow Deposits”

Mobile Campaigns

Bronze



BMO, “NXT LVL”

Metaverse

Voila, “Trending 2 Table”

Online & Mobile Services

John St.: 1 Silver

Silver

No Frills (Loblaw Companies Limited), “Aisles of Glory: Legends of the Haul”

Apps & Games

Contobox: 1 Bronze

Bronze

The Home Depot, “Build Your Smart Home Today”

Online Ads

Grey Canada/Tank Worldwide: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Razom, “Feel What We Feel”

Public Relations

McCann Canada: 1 Bronze

Bronze

The Canadian Lung Association, “Lungs in the Air”

Creative Use of Data

No Fixed Address: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Canadian Centre for Child Protection, “Unwanted Film Festival”

Events

Steven Kim Photography: 1 Bronze

Bronze

Assaulted Women’s Helpline, “No Escape”

Advertising Photography

The Vanity

Bronze

The Vanity, “Monster Mayhem”

Post Production & Visual Effects