Farm Boy names a new head of marketing

Alessandra Bisaillon has been hired as Farm Boy’s new head of marketing.

Bisaillon was most recently director of marketing and customer management for President’s Choice Financial at Loblaw. Prior to that, she spent 15 years with Suncor, where she held a variety of senior strategy and marketing posts.

The head of marketing role at Farm Boy includes responsibility for overseeing the retailer’s marketing team, customer experience, community engagement and supporting the launch of new stores and private label products. Bisaillon succeeds J.J. Hochrein, who left Farm Boy in October.

In November, Farm Boy announced the opening of a new nearly 28,000 sq.-ft. location in Toronto, its ninth store in the city. Across Ontario, Farm Boy now has 45 locations, up from the 26 it had when it was acquired by Empire in 2018. The company plans to open another four stores in 2023.