Chadwick Boseman Foundation works to connect Black culture

The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts (CBFA) is continuing the legacy of the late actor, both in its work and in the way its brand expresses its mission.

CBFA worked with Anomaly Toronto to create a distinct and enduring strategic positioning and visual brand identity with the aim of uniquely positioning the foundation amidst other arts focused non-profits, as well as to draw in aspiring beneficiaries and galvanize prospective donors.

The focus for Anomaly Toronto is to showcase the ways in which the CBFA brings together artists, donor, and members of the community to create opportunities and uplift the stories and voices of young Black creatives – which ultimately nurtures the next generation of Black cultural leaders.

“We’re telling the story of Black joy, art and excellence, all anchored in the legacy of not only Chadwick Boseman, but of the entire African Diaspora,” says Candace Borland, partner and president of Anomaly Toronto. According to Borland, there’s occasionally a transactional feel with non-for-profits, and that with the actor’s legacy and humanity, the shop has an opportunity to forge a deeper emotional connection with the artistic and donor community.

What began as a design and branding project quickly evolved into a bigger strategic partnership with Anomaly Toronto providing the foundation’s social playbook and outputs, as well as designing merchandise and creating a website.

CBFA’s official brand launch coincided with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The CBFA has its roots at historically black college Howard University, which Boseman attended and renamed its College of Fine Arts in his honour.

While the foundation has been doing lots of work providing scholarships, grants, lifelong mentorship and support to young Black creatives at Howard University, it needed to cultivate a positioning and identity that represented its deep rooted values while paying reverence to Black artistic culture and heritage beyond its namesake.

In March, Anomaly Toronto launched Equal Advantage, what began as a passion project for a group of BIPOC employees and what’s since become a full-scale program that provides creative services pro bono to BIPOC-owned businesses.