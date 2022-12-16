In Brief: 7-Eleven gets a liquor license

7-Eleven takes a step towards opening a dining room

Convenience retailer 7-Eleven has obtained its first liquor license in Ontario, part of plans to open a full-service “dining experience.”

A location in Leamington, Ont. was the only location to be approved for a license out of 61 that applied in the province. According to its application, it will served chilled beer, wines and coolers in a separate dining area overseen by Smart Serve-trained staff. It will be part of a “full-menu dining experience,” according to a statement from VP and general manager Marc Goodman.

Expanding fresh and hot food options have been a recent business priority for 7-Eleven, such as going beyond the rotating hot dogs it is known for and entering categories such as plant-based chicken.

BDC helps fund Jelly Marketing’s scholarship for Indigenous youth

Business Development Bank of Canada is sponsoring six scholarships to help Indigenous youth participate in Jelly Marketing’s Digital Marketing Bootcamp.

The bootcamp program provides the knowledge required to create and measure digital marketing strategies, geared towards those with limited experience in the field or those working at small companies without a marketing team. The program is delivered once a week for six weeks, beginning in February.

BDC will cover the full course cost for six Indigenous students. Recipients will also receive technology and hardware needed to participate in the course courtesy of Best Buy, depending on need.

According to stats from BDC, 44% of Indigenous people between the ages of 18 and 24 have completed high school, compared to 88% for non-Indigenous Canadians. In addition, access to the technology, reliable internet and post-secondary education is often limited.

Beacon Communications makes senior appointments

Beacon Communications has made a series of appointments to support its next phase of growth and enhance operational efficacy in the new year.

The PR shop, a division of Beacon Media Group, has given Amanda Lao a newly expanded role as VP of PR, communication and engagement. Joining the leadership team December is new senior director Aaron Wade, a toy and entertainment marketing veteran with over a decade of experience within the likes of Giant Tiger and Spin Master.

Karen Nussbaum joins as an account director, bringing over 15 years of experience developing and implementing strategic communications plans for Ford, Scotiabank, Toyota and Tim Hortons. Lastly, in October, Despina Danishwar joined as senior account manager

In November, Beacon forged a “working alliance” with NYC-based Flint & Steel to offer more integrated solutions for clients.

