Proof acquires Mansfield Communications The Toronto-based agency's staff and clients will join Proof's operations in January.

Proof Inc. has acquired Toronto-based public relations agency Mansfield Communications.

Effective Jan. 2, Mansfield’s six full-time and part-time staff will join Proof’s office in Toronto, including former CEO Hugh Mansfield, who becomes senior adviser working on client service and business development. In addition, Mansfield’s clients, including consultancy giant Accenture, asset management firm Timbercreek and Kanetix Insurance will stay on with Proof.

According to an emailed statement by Proof CEO Bruce MacLellan, the acquisition represented an opportunity to simultaneously add clients and talent to its team in Toronto, further contributing to the agency’s growth.

With roots as a PR agency, Proof has over the years expanded its range of services to include strategic planning, digital communications, influencer marketing, media relations, reputation management, research, government relations, advertising and crisis communications. Its client roster includes Dell, Catelli and Canadian Red Cross, among others.

The shop rebranded from Environics Communications last May, bringing its range of services under a single brand name (including its events and conferences arm, now known as Proof Experiences, and its Ottawa-based government relations division, Proof Strategies).

Meanwhile, Mansfield’s service offering includes digital marketing, creative and traditional PR. It works across the consumer, finance, technology, consulting and government sectors.

With offices in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Washington, DC., Proof counts more than 175 staff members.