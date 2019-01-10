Tourism Richmond picks Wasserman as digital agency The agency will help the tourism board extend a recently launched platform into online channels.

Tourism Richmond, the tourism marketing organization for British Columbia’s fourth-largest city, has selected Vancouver’s Wasserman + Partners as its new digital agency.

Last year, Tourism Richmond launched its “Pacific. Authentic.” platform – developed by C&B Advertising – and is now looking to augment its digital and analytics capabilities and grow its digital channels in 2019. To that end, it launched a review for its digital business in October, which involved multiple agencies.

Nancy Small, CEO of Tourism Richmond, said digital channels have become a major part of the customer journey, and that Wasserman’s digital expertise and experience working in destination marketing in the past made it the right fit for the assignment. Stefan Hawes, the agency’s president, added that it will be collaborating with the client and its other agency partners as part of “a focus on the entire consumer experience” and getting people to visit Richmond.

Wasserman’s other clients include ICBC, London Drugs and Accent Inns. On the new talent front, 2018 saw the agency name Hawes as its new president and the promotion of a new ACD.