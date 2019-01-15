Tam-Tam\TBWA appoints director of strategic planning Rachelle Houde Simard will oversee strategic planning for all of the Montreal agency's clients.

Tam-Tam\TBWA has added to its leadership team, naming Rachelle Houde Simard as director of strategic planning for the Quebec-based agency.

In her new role, Houde Simard will oversee strategic planning for all of the agency’s clients.

She has worked across branding, digital, experience strategy, completing work for brands such as L’Oréal, Aldo Group, Van Houtte and Ronald McDonald House. Her agency experience includes time as director of digital strategy and innovation with N/A Good Marketing and as a strategist and senior project coordinator at Tuxedo, both in Montreal. Houde Simard has also been chief marketing officer in investment services firm Impak Finance, and founded a Quebec industry group for women called Professionnel.les des médias sociaux et du web du Québec.

Her appointment follows other recent hires at the Montreal agency. In November, the shop added a media strategist, as well as a copywriter and account director, one month after having won an assignment with Montreal-based Groupe Dissan, a cleaning and sanitation products company.

Earlier last year, it was awarded a mandate from the Producteurs de grains du Québec to help promote agriculture in the province of Quebec.