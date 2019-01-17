Idea Rebel builds out its tech expertise David Rossellat has been hired to lead the practice across the digital agency's three offices.

Digital agency Idea Rebel has a new executive leading its tech offering for clients, bringing on David Rossellat as a partner and head of technology.

Rossellat will lead the entirety of the technology practice at Idea Rebel, across its offices in Toronto, Vancouver and Los Angeles. He was most recently CTO at Myanmar-based social network MySQUAR, and has previously held senior roles on both the client- and agency-side, including at Electronic Arts and Blast Radius.

Jacoub Bondre, who joined Idea Rebel as director of technology in 2017, remains with the agency. Rossellat’s hiring adds tech leadership and capacity as the agency has recently added new mandates with Air Canada, 7-Eleven, BC Ferries and the NBA to a client roster that already includes Roots, Van Houtte and Arc’teryx.

In August, the agency also brought on Critical Mass’ David Hong as its new creative director.