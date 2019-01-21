Balmoral makes two senior appointments The multicultural agency hires a new GM and promotes a long-time staffer to a new VP role.

Jeffret Almeida (left) and Johnson Chang.

Balmoral Multicultural Marketing has made two executive appointments, hiring Jeffrey Almeida as VP and general manager and promoting Johnson Chang to VP, channel lead and digital.

Almeida spent the last six years at Dyversity Communications in Toronto, most recently as group account director working with clients including Unilever, OLG and PepsiCo. Prior to that, he was the chief operating officer at Noble Advertising in Dubai and a VP at Y&R in India.

In his new role at Balmoral, Almeida will be responsible for managing new business at the agency, as well as its CPG accounts. Balmoral lists Campbell’s, Dairy Farmers of Canada and Clorox among its clients, as well as BMW, Volvo, BMO and Fido.

Chang has been with Balmoral for 15 years and has held progressive roles within the agency since. He now also serves as general manager for D-Lounge, Balmoral’s digital practice, and has now been tasked with ensuring all efforts from the agency are integrated across multiple channels.

Sharifa Khan, president and CEO of Balmoral, said the agency’s clients have seen improved ROI and business gains in the digital and integrated spaces. He adds that both of these appointments were made to answer the emerging multicultural marketing needs of the market.