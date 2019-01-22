Dollarama launches online shopping The retailer is exclusively offering bulk sales through its digital platform, with a focus on servicing small businesses.

Dollarama has launched Canada-wide online shopping for the first time, and the ultra low-cost retailer is using its new platform exclusively for bulk sales.

The online store features over 1,000 of the retailer’s products, available for purchase by the case only. The company said in an announcement that the move is an effort to “provide additional convenience” to customers by allowing them to buy products in quantities typically unavailable in its bricks-and-mortar locations.

While the service is open to individuals, the company also singled out businesses as potential customers for its bulk ecommerce offering. The landing page for the online store has products organized not just by category, but by “activities” representing different sectors such as catering, restaurants and hotels; event, party and wedding planning; hospitals and care facilities; schools; and general workplace.

The nation-wide launch comes following a five-week pilot in Quebec. Shipping rates will vary based on location, but there will be an $18 flat rate in most urban areas. Delivery is also being offered to Penguin Pickup locations.

In 2017, Dollarama experienced a boom in its stock price, with shares rising by almost 60%. Last year was not as favourable for the Canadian retailer, having fallen by 33% over the last 12 months. This is despite same-store sales growing by 3.1% and opening 14 new stores (bringing its total to 1,203) in its most recent quarter.