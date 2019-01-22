What are Canada’s most-trusted brands in 2019? Trust weighs heavily on consumers' decision-making, a good sign for those on Ipsos and Reader's Digest's annual list.

Pricing may play a major role in nearly half of consumers’ purchase decisions, but that pales in comparison to the nine in ten who say trust is the main factor behind their shopping choices, according to a new study by Ipsos Canada.

That’s good news for the brands that have made it onto Reader’s Digest’s list of most-trusted brands for 2019. The annual survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the magazine examined 32 product and service categories, including food and beverage, CPG, medical and automotive. The survey was conducted between Sept 5 and 19, 2018, and includes a sample of more than 4,000 Canadians aged 18 or over, including 1,000 French-speaking respondents.

In addition to coming up with the list of most trusted brands, the survey examined Canadians’ attitudes towards trust.

According to the research, 91% of Canadians agree (37% strongly and 54% somewhat) that when a product or service’s quality is similar to another, they tend to buy the product or service from the company they trust more. What’s more, 89% of consumers agree that they are more likely to invest in these trustworthy companies.

By extension, trust plays in a role in how consumers interact with a brand. For example, 93% are more willing to work for a company they trust, while 74% are more likely to remember said companies’ advertisements.

Below are some of the brands on this year’s most-trusted list. A full list of winners can be found here.

Food and Beverage

Bottled Water: Nestlé

Breakfast Cereal: Kellogg’s

Non-Dairy Beverage: Silk

Tea: Tetley

Consumer Packaged Goods

Sun Care Product: Coppertone

Sensitive/Dry Skin Lotion: Aveeno

Interior Paint: Behr

Exterior Paint: Behr

Exterior Stain: Behr

Incontinence Product: Depend

Medical

Arthritis Pain Reliever: Tylenol

Cold Symptom Reliever: Tylenol

Headache Pain Reliever: Tylenol

Vitamin: Jamieson

Automotive

Hybrid Car Manufacturer: Toyota

Passenger Car Manufacturer: Toyota

Financial

Life Insurance Company: Sun Life Financial

Health & Dental Insurance Company: Sun Life Financial

Retail

Beauty: Sephora

Home Improvement: The Home Depot

Pharmacy/Drug Store: Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix

Grill/Barbecue: Weber