Will expands with four new hires The Vancouver agency adds four staff across creative and account services following several new client wins.

On the heels of several new business wins, Vancouver agency Will has made four hires across its creative and account teams.

Joining the firm’s creative team are copywriter Luke Devlin, as well as designers Paul Gledhill and Conor Byrne. In addition, Rheanne Sleiman has been hired as an account supervisor on the client services side, bringing the agency’s headcount to a total of 24.

The agency attributes the hires to a slew of recent clients wins, including the Cobs Bread and Silver Hills bakeries, organic produce vendor Green Avenue Organics, the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation, Red Deer College and Yukon College. The new accounts are added to a client roster that already includes Lululemon, Stanley Park Brewing, Honda Celebration of Light and the BC Children’s Hospital.

Devlin joins Will from Vancouver-based Camp Pacific, where he worked on brands like Honda, MTS and BC Ferries. Glendhill and Byrne both come from Vancouver agency Kaldor, having previously worked in London, U.K. and Dublin, Ireland, respectively. Meanwhile, Sleiman joins after having worked primarily on the McDonald’s account while at Cossette.