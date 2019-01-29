The 2019 Creative Report Card shortlists revealed New to the CRC, designers are given the spotlight with a dedicated list.

The advertising community will have to wait until March 5 to see who landed where in the 2019 Creative Report Card (CRC), but in the meantime, strategy has revealed the shortlists across each of the categories.

The annual Creative Report Card is a collection of regional, national and international awards that companies (Agencies and Brands) and individuals (Creative Directors, Copywriters, Art Directors and Planners) take home in a given year.

And, for the first time, the report card will include a list for Designers in its 2019 edition.

The top scorers in each category will be recognized during the AToMiC Awards, taking place following the AToMiCon Conference on March 5. The full rankings will appear in the March/April issue of strategy – also released on March 5 – and be available online the following day.

For now, here are the companies and individuals that were at the top of their awards game in 2018 (unranked and listed alphabetically):