Rakuten Kobo looks internally for next CMO The Toronto-based e-reading company has appointed Marianne Hamilton to the role amid other changes in leadership.

Toronto-based e-reading company Rakuten Kobo has looked internally for its next chief marketer amid a leadership shake-up.

The company, owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten, has promoted former VP of marketing Marianne Hamilton to the role, which was previously held by Alan MacNevin, who takes on new duties as chief operating officer.

Reporting to CEO Michael Tamblyn, Hamilton will oversee the entire customer journey, including acquisition and retention marketing, and will be responsible for eBook, audiobook and eReader sales.

Having joined the company in 2012, Hamilton’s duties were expanded in 2015 to include all global marketing functions, including CRM, loyalty, digital marketing, advertising, creative, product marketing, and brand strategy. Before arriving at Rakuten Kobo, she was director of marketing at Motorola Canada and worked agency-side at Hill+Knowlton and Ketchum PR.

In her new role, Hamilton will work alongside newly appointed chief content officer Pieter Swinkels (formerly EVP of publisher relations and content), chief strategy officer Dave Anderson (formerly EVP of content sales) and Trevor Hunter and Philip Cheng, who remain chief technology officer and CFO, respectively.