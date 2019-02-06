Central Station continues to grow New creatives and a strategist are among the most recent additions at the design-driven agency.

Design-focused agency Central Station has expanded its ranks by adding new staff across departments in its Toronto office.

The most recent additions have come to the agency’s creative team: art director Erika Jee joins from Toronto agency Haft2, while copywriter Alex Davies comes off stints at online agency PB+J, as well as OneMethod.

On the strategy team, Central Station has hired Lily Wang as a strategist after more than four years at BBDO.

Those hires come following a number of new additions to Central Station’s other departments throughout 2018.

In client services, account manager Kristy Suurna was hired from GTB, while digital account director Jenn Dunstan joined from automotive dealership agency FlexDealer. Digital project manager Kenneth Haz joined with experience from TechWyse, Zulu Alpha Kilo and Leo Burnett, while social media manager Jessica Dik came after stints at Reprise Media and Mediabrands. The agency also added to its design bench, hiring graphic designer Zoe Zaiss. Rounding out the most recent additions is administrative assistant Lauren Mealy.

Recent design projects for Central Station have included work for Canada Goose, Distributel, Italpasta and Mad Jack.