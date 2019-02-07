CloudRaker expands in Toronto New design director Ian Matheson is among the several hires made across practices at the agency.

CloudRaker has made a number of new hires as its Toronto office continues to expand.

Leading the new hires is Ian Matheson, who joins the agency as its design director. Matheson brings experience from roles at shopper-focused agencies, such as Goods and Commerce (which CloudRaker has previously partnered with) and TracyLocke, and has worked with clients including Nintendo, Coca-Cola, Kraft, Johnson & Johnson, Dove, Axe and Energizer.

Also joining the agency is new lead advisor Samantha Spergel, who also brings shopper experience from Barrows, as well as client-side experience at Sears Canada.

Shopper marketing has been an increased focus for CloudRaker recently, having established a dedicated practice last year and acquiring trade marketing and retail logistics specialists ASK Marketing.

CloudRaker has also added to its graphic design team by hiring designer Sabina Kuljanova, who comes off two years at real-estate marketing platform Studeo. Michelle Hellier, who has been in media planning and management roles at The Globe and Mail, Mindshare and Havas, has been added as a digital media specialist. Rounding out the new additions is Andrea Martino, who has been hired as a marketing coordinator.