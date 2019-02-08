Maple adds to leadership ranks CCO Jason Cowell is among four hires as the multicultural agency picks up AOR work with Porsche and AmEx.

Maple Diversity Communications has made a number of additions to its leadership in Toronto this month.

Leading the new additions is Jason Cowell in the dual role of chief creative officer and chief operations officer.

Cowell will lead both creative and daily operations at the agency’s Toronto office. He was most recently creative director at Ford’s dedicated agency GTB and previously worked at The Mint Agency, Veritas, BSTREET and 58Ninety, working with clients that include BMW, CBC, Microsoft, Subway and Kimberly-Clark.

The agency has also hired Jason Grabinsky as VP of client services and strategy. Grabinsky most recently worked as a consultant, but was previously the VP and group business lead for McCann’s General Motors account.

Hiring Cowell and Grabinsky, with their extensive experience with automotive clients, comes after Maple was named the multicultural agency of record for Porsche Canada. The agency also recently picked up a similar AOR assignment with American Express.

Joining Cowell on the creative team is new creative director Francis Carvalho. Carvalho has primarily been a freelance creative and art director over the last 15 years – though he has had extended stints at PharmaComm and BBDO – and has worked with brands including Chrysler, Black and Decker, CIBC, Dulux Paints and Wrigley.

In client services, Maple has hired Maureen Tang as account supervisor. Tang has worked in both the agency sector and ethnic media, and has experience launching campaigns targeting the Chinese, South Asian and Filipino markets in Canada, working with brands like RBC, Canada Post, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and McCormick.