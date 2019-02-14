Abacus launches a creative offering Abacus Creative Labs has been developed to create visual content tailor-made for social and mobile channels.

Abacus CEO Peter Reitano, left, with chief strategy officer Jeff Goldenberg.

Abacus, a performance marketing agency specializing in campaigns on Facebook and Instagram, has launched its own creative and design offering.

Inspired by Facebook’s own internal creative shop, Abacus Creative Labs is being staffed by a team of designers to create ads tailor-made for social and mobile platforms. It will specialize on using data and media to enhance its creative, and take an approach inspired by product design, creating assets that clients can more easily scale across platforms.

Jeff Goldenberg, chief strategy officer of Abacus, says applying design thinking to advertising will help the agency provide the different variations clients need to continually test and scale content across social and mobile platforms.

Abacus launched two years ago, focused on paid performance marketing and optimizing campaigns on Facebook and Instagram. But Peter Reitano, CEO of Abacus, said its work over that time has shown the team “that good mobile creative is the key to performance on social, and no amount of optimization can overcome bad creative.”

Creative Labs is being lead by creative director Corey Way, who has been building the offering over the last year since joining at the end of 2017. Way brings experience from the creative and design teams at Cossette and Bond Brand Loyalty.

Way was also the co-founder and creative director of Stonewood Collective, a network of creative and digital production staff, which has also been acquired by Abacus and rebranded as Day Job. Day Job will be a full-service production and 3D animation house, focused on mobile content, and will create the content that powers its offering.