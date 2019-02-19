Introducing Small Agency of the Year Strategy is adding another category to the AOY family, this time recognizing the up and comers of the agency world.

From a small seed, a mighty agency may grow.

Beginning 2019, strategy will recognize Canada’s most versatile and nimble shops, launching Small Agency of the Year, the sixth category within the AOY awards family.

Industry requests and ongoing consultation led to the development of the new competition category that recognizes creative agencies with less than 50 employees in its ranks. They may be independently owned or bound to a holding company, however Small AOY contenders should not be a separate division or single office within a larger network agency.

The first call for entries, in which agencies need only state their intent to enter, will open in March. Qualifying shops will then be invited to enter three pieces of advertising work – along with the main agency, digital, media, PR and design agency contenders – when submissions open in May. A jury panel will score the work to find this year’s top shops. Those winners will then be awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze titles at a gala in the fall.