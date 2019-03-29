Thinkingbox restructures with new managing directors The digital production studio's new female leadership will enable CEO Amir Sahba to focus on pushing into new markets.

From left: Thinkingbox managing directors Rania Hattar, Christine Clark and Sarah Scott.

Digital production studio Thinkingbox has grown its female-dominated leadership team, adding two new managing directors in its Vancouver and Los Angeles offices.

Sarah Scott stepped in as managing director in Vancouver in February, a month after Rania Hattar was brought on to fill the same role in Los Angeles. Thinkingbox’s Toronto office is locally led by Christine Clark, who was promoted to managing director of the office in 2018. Together, they will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of their respective offices, while reporting to CEO and founder Amir Sahba.

The new structure, which will see Scott take over responsibility of strategic operations in Vancouver, will enable Sahba to focus more on long-term goals and on pushing the studio into new markets, according to a press release.

Scott was VP and business director at Blast Radius for four years prior to joining Thinkingbox. Hattar comes from Unit9, where she was an executive producer, with prior experience at ACNE’s Los Angeles office. She will help lead the shop’s further expansion into the U.S. through growing its client roster in California.

Since taking on greater duties in Toronto, Clark has helped turn it into the shop’s fastest-growing office. It recently ran a Genesis Motor’s projection mapping activation in Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Thinkingbox has grown over the last year, adding a director of production in Vancouver, as well as a senior technologist and senior integrated producer in Toronto. As of last January, the company was looking to fill 10 new positions.