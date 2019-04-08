Doug&Partners hires first head of digital experience The naming of Moxie Garrett to the role is expected to help the agency continue to move more "upstream" with clients.

Creative agency Doug&Partners has hired its first head of digital experience to help support ambitions of moving more “upstream” with clients.

Moxie Garrett will offer digital leadership at the Toronto-based agency as part of the leadership team. She will use her knowledge of strategy and analytics to help Doug&Partners generate insights that help drive customer engagement and, ultimately, business results for its clients, according to a press release.

She joined the agency on April 1.

Garrett has former experience as a digital strategist at Juniper Park\TBWA and digital consultancy SapientNitro. She has worked on digital projects for a range of brands, including CIBC, Chrysler, General Mills and MolsonCoors.

Doug&Partners, which currently counts autoTRADER, Canon Canada, GoodLife Fitness and GoRVing among its clients, has aimed to move its offering more “upstream” in response to client needs, according to the press release. That entails helping them providing brands with access to senior partners, now including Garrett, who attempt to resolve broader business challenges through creative approaches that extend beyond traditional advertising.

Recent work includes an experiential-focused activation for GoRVing Canada, as part of its ongoing “Wildhood” platform, and a national “#ChangeYourStory” campaign for GoodLife Fitness last September.