Engine Digital names new UX lead The digital consultancy brings back Christine Poh to direct a practice that's "extremely important" to its transformation.

Engine Digital has hired Christine Poh, marking her return to the digital consultancy as director of its user experience practice, which is housed within Engine’s strategy team.

Strategy has become a key practice for the agency – which covers work that spans data, product design and customer experience in addition to UX – and VP of strategy Ryan Opina says having Poh in this role is “extremely important” for the agency, given the kinds of engagements and clients it has been working with.

Over the last year, Engine Digital has been making moves from being a traditional digital agency to more of a digital consultancy, taking more high-level assignments focused on digital transformation, technology and design. The most recent was the appointment of six staff across departments.

Poh is returning to Engine, having worked as a senior UX strategiest from 2012 to 2016 on clients including Kit and Ace, Lululemon, Western Union and Coast Capital. During her time away, she was experience lead at Denver-based online design firm Green Stone.

Recent assignments Engine has picked up include TuGo, Rocky Mountaineer, Loloi Rugs, Fox Factory and Mastercard.