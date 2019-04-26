Lg2 takes the Grand Prix at Crea The agency's work for Quebec's dairy producers once again earns it the top prize at the show for Quebec's best creative ads.

Lg2 and Quebec’s dairy producers are once again at the top of the creative ladder in Quebec after being awarded the Grand Prix at Thursday’s Crea Awards.

The agency and les producteurs de lait du Québec won the top prize at the show for “Le Lait en mode transparence,” a series of work for that promoted the benefits of dairy amidst international trade talks and health considerations that have been driving the growth of dairy alternatives, as well as rising concerns over the climate impact of livestock and factory farms. In addition to traditional videos and out-of-home ads that many other dairy associations have been utilizing in recent months to combat what they feel to be “misconceptions” about dairy the Quebec campaign featured a heavy digital element, with interactive ads illustrating the feats that are possible with and without milk.

Crea, presented every year by industry magazine Infopresse in association with the A2C, recognizes the best work from Quebec’s advertising, marketing and communications industry.

Lg2 and les producteurs de lait du Québec last won the Crea Grand Prix in 2017, heating up the battle for the top award at Crea between two dominant agencies in the Quebec market. Lg2′s 2017 win had knocked off Sid Lee as the reigning champ, but Sid Lee made a return to the top last year with its work for Loto-Québec.

Lg2 also picked up the most awards at this show, receiving recognition for Bell, SAAQ, Hydro-Québec, Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine, Farnham Ale & Lager, aesthetic clinic Epiderma and snack brand Yum Yum, among others.

Sid Lee followed with the second-most awards, picking up prizes for Loto-Québec, IGA, National Bank and the Literacy Foundation. Rethink’s Montreal office was close behind, having won for Berlitz Canada, Carex Warehouses, Fondation Émergence, Little Italy Business Development Corporation and Tabasco.

Cossette and Vision7 sister agency K72 also picked up multiple awards at the show. The full list of results can be found on the Crea website.