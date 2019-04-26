Up to the Minute: Camden gets a new partner Plus, Le French Bureau launches in Quebec and Ottawa's InMotion adds four to its ranks.

Hires and promotions

John Dutton, VP of creation at Camden, joins agency SVP Marie-Michèle Jacques and president Mathieu Bédard as a partner in its Montreal office. Dutton will now play a greater part in Camden’s international expansion plans and strategic development and will oversee the creative output of its offices in Toronto and Lyon, France. The shop first entered Lyon market last July, six months after opening shop in Toronto, and is eyeing future growth through new offices or acquisitions. Since joining Camden in 2017, Dutton has led work for Sobeys, Intact Insurance, Lassonde, BRP and other accounts and has helped land international clients such as Vinci, Essilor and Clarins.

Ottawa’s InMotion digital and video marketing agency has made four new hires in recent months to work on new accounts including Corel, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canadian Fuel Association. Jeff Elyea has joined the agency as digital marketing strategist, Bonnie O’Neill as graphic and motion designer, Jennifer Forbes as account executive and Mackenzie Galloway as marketing coordinator.

Antonella DiGiovanni and Chris Faulkner have been made senior account directors at Toronto-based agency Spider Marketing Solutions. The promotions are the result of what the agency describes as the pair’s “strong client services, business results and strategic leadership.”

Republik has appointed Olivier Châtelain as director of digital performance and David Gravel as director of partnerships. They have been tasked with growing the agency’s media team and serving its entire client roster on planning and optimization of paid and organic search, as well as programmatic activation. The additions are aimed at helping Republik enhance its integrated offering. It continues to look for specialists in SEM and analytics.

New business and other news

A new boutique creative shop has opened up in Montreal. Launched by creditor director and CEO JP Martel, Le French Bureau specializes in making Quebec-facing French campaign adaptations for national and international brands.

DDMG Communications has won a mandate with Beyond Meat. The Montreal PR shop will work with media and influencers to promote the launch of the plant-based protein company’s Beyond Burger Meatballs in Quebec. The win comes as Beyond Meat pushes into Canadian grocery stores after having initially coming to market through partnerships with QSRs.

Effie Canada has announced the shortlist for the inaugural awards show. With six nominations, Ogilvy has been shortlisted the most. Winners will be announced at the Effie Canada Awards gala on June 6 at the Liberty Grand in Toronto.

Media

Moosehead has struck a deal to become the official domestic beer of the Canadian Premier League, a new men’s soccer league, as it looks to focus more on the western market. Meanwhile, meal delivery app Uber Eats is capitalizing on the start of the NBA playoffs by signing a multi-platform deal with Bell’s TSN (full stories for Media in Canada subscribers).

Facebook reported strong Q1 results this week. The social media giant pulled in a record-high $14.9 billion in ad revenue (making up more than 98% of its total revenue) and reported growth of 8% in both daily and monthly active users. The big gains come in spite of a $3 billion setback in legal expenses due to its ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission inquiry (full store for Media in Canada subscribers).