Deadline for Agency of the Year submissions extended Agencies now have until this Friday to state their intent to enter.

Good news: the deadline to submit for Agency of the Year has been extended to May 31.

That means you have until this Friday to put together your winning package for any Agency of the Year you intend to enter.

To be eligible to submit, you should send a list of campaigns youÂ planÂ to enter into the competition to strategy‘s editorial team. The campaigns will then be vetted and approved, after which you will be allowed to submit case study materials, starting June 3.

To stateÂ their intent to enter, agencies should include the (1) name of the client, (2) the name of the campaign, and the (3) dates when it was in market for theÂ five (for Agency of the Year) and/or three (Media, Digital, PR, Design or Small Agency of the Year) cases they plan to submit in June.Â ThisÂ information can be sent to Justin Dallaire.

The work must have appeared (or will appear) in the 12-month period from June 2018 to June 2019. All of the campaigns have to be for different brands, cannot include self-promotional work and must be Canadian (if it’s a global campaign created here, it must have appeared in this market).

There is a strict no double-dipping policy: agencies must submit unique campaigns for each competition. For example, an agency can’t enter the same work for a specific CPG brand in Agency of the Year and Media AOY.

The entry fee is $750, payable when the cases are uploaded (this is a cost per agency for each award category, not per case. So if an agency is entering both AOY and MAOY, the total cost will be $1,500).

Following the submission period, the cases in each category will be judged by senior Canadian agency executives and marketers to determine a shortlist of agencies, which will be announced later in the summer. The Gold, Silver and Bronze winners for each competition will be revealed at the Agency of the Year gala this fall, as well as in strategy‘s end of year print issue.

To read about last year’s winners and for more extensive entry details, visit the Agency of the Year website.