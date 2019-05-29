Rain names Christine McNab as president The announcement follows Rain's expansion to Calgary and Vancouver last year, as well as several new client assignments.

Christine McNab has been promoted to president of Rain, taking on more ownership of day-to-day activities at the agency.

McNab, who first joined Rain from Publicis in 2016, has been serving as general manager, a role that came with oversight of the agency’s three offices in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

Since her arrival, she has been focused on building client relationships and supporting the account management team, duties she will maintain in her new post. As president, she will have ownership of P&L and client and employee satisfaction and will work with the creative leadership team on client product.

McNab’s promotion did not come as a surprise, as she has already taken on expanded mandate, says Rain CEO John Yorke, adding that it’s “more of an evolution of what she’s been doing and taking greater responsibility.”

With the departure of Rain partner and CSO Kevin Pfuhl earlier this year, Yorke became the sole owner of the independent agency. Since then, Laura Davis-Saville has led planning as Rain’s VP of strategy.

Now that McNab will have greater oversight of day-to-day activities, Yorke says he will take on more of a owner-operator role and focus more closely on business development, something he has been “hoping to do for some time.”

The leadership announcement follows new client assignments and Rain’s (previously known as Rain43) expansion into Calgary and Vancouver last year.

For tool maker Stanley Black & Decker, it has been developing social content for the Crafstman and Irwin Tools brands. It has also been tasked with leading brand strategy and the launch for ATB Financial’s new digital bank, Brightside. In a press release, ATB has noted that the Alberta bank has “started subscribing early adopters who will have access to the experience this year.”

To help facilitate its expansion last year, Rain acquired agency Karo, along with its staff and clients in Vancouver and Calgary, bringing its overall headcount to 67 full-time staff. At the time, Yorke said the agency was exploring opportunities for future expansion to Montreal or Halifax. It continues to explore those opportunities, though there’s nothing “imminent” to announce, according to Yorke.