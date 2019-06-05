TEDxToronto picks The Garden as AOR The Toronto agency will work to turn the one-day annual conference into an ongoing conversation around ideas.

The Garden will lead strategy and creative for TEDxToronto, an annual conference of ideas, and help it develop a year-long engagement strategy as its new agency of record.

The Toronto-based agency will provide strategic consultation to help TEDxToronto engage with people throughout the year, long after the one-day conference has come to an end.

In a press release, the agency noted it will strive to engage audiences outside of the Toronto core and into the Greater Toronto Region as part of its mandate. The Garden will also develop insights on TEDxToronto’s audience, brand and mission, based on delegate surveys, event data and social listening, as well as what it describes as its proprietary workshop process.

In the release, Gillian Cameron, co-chair at TEDxToronto, attribute The Garden’s AOR assignment to its strength in brand strategy and willingness to include clients as part of its team.

Returning for its eleventh year, TEDxToronto’s 2019 conference will be held on October 26 at Toronto’s Evergreen Brick Works, exploring the theme of “Rise.” The Toronto chapter is the country’s largest TEDx event.

The Garden also counts Roots, Samsung, Capital One, TradeRev, WOWTech and Evoco among its clients.