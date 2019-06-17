Cannes Digest: Festival off to a good start with 51 nods for Canada
A look at how local shops are faring across the 13 shortlists announced so far.
Day one of five in Cannes is complete. And things are looking up for Canada so far. The country has 51 chances at scoring a Lion across the 13 shortlists announced over the weekend and Monday.
A total of 20 Canadian shops are in contention for an award as of Monday, several of which (within the Health & Wellness, Design, and Print & Publishing categories) will be announced this evening at the festival palais in Cannes, while the rest (within Film Craft, Digital Craft, Entertainment and Entertainment Lions for Music) will be revealed on Tuesday at another evening gala.
Here’s the week’s news so far:
Cannes 2019: The Great White North lands in Outdoor
Cannes 2019: Canadian agencies earn 35 more nods across five shortlists
Cannes 2019: Canada gets eight mentions in Craft and Entertainment Lions
Here are the Canadian shortlist mentions:
|Glass
|2
|Innovation
|1
|Titanium
|0
|Outdoor
|5
|Film Craft
|12
|Pharma
|1
|Health & Wellness
|10
|Print & Publishing
|1
|Design
|11
|Digital Craft
|3
|Industry Craft
|2
|Entertainment
|2
|Entertainment for Music
|1
|Entertainment for Sport
|0
And here are the shortlisted agencies:
Anomaly
Bensimon Byrne
BBDO
Cossette
Edelman
Ent! Marketing
Felix & Paul Studios
Grey
Jam3
John St.
Secret Location
Leo Burnett
Lg2
McCann
Ogilvy
Rethink
Sid Lee
Taxi
The&Partnership
Zulu Alpha Kilo
Catch the winners from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as they’re announced! To receive our breaking newsletters from Cannes, published as the winners are unveiled, subscribe to the strategy Daily.