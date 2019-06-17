Cannes Digest: Festival off to a good start with 51 nods for Canada A look at how local shops are faring across the 13 shortlists announced so far.

Day one of five in Cannes is complete. And things are looking up for Canada so far. The country has 51 chances at scoring a Lion across the 13 shortlists announced over the weekend and Monday.

A total of 20 Canadian shops are in contention for an award as of Monday, several of which (within the Health & Wellness, Design, and Print & Publishing categories) will be announced this evening at the festival palais in Cannes, while the rest (within Film Craft, Digital Craft, Entertainment and Entertainment Lions for Music) will be revealed on Tuesday at another evening gala.

Here’s the week’s news so far:

Here are the Canadian shortlist mentions:

Glass 2 Innovation 1 Titanium 0 Outdoor 5 Film Craft 12 Pharma 1 Health & Wellness 10 Print & Publishing 1 Design 11 Digital Craft 3 Industry Craft 2 Entertainment 2 Entertainment for Music 1 Entertainment for Sport 0

And here are the shortlisted agencies:

Anomaly

Bensimon Byrne

BBDO

Cossette

Edelman

Ent! Marketing

Felix & Paul Studios

Grey

Jam3

John St.

Secret Location

Leo Burnett

Lg2

McCann

Ogilvy

Rethink

Sid Lee

Taxi

The&Partnership

Zulu Alpha Kilo

