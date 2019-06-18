Cannes Digest: Canada has eight Lions, and counting Here's the skinny on what's winning and what's happening in Cannes so far.

Lg2, Bensimon Byrne, Leo Burnett, Rethink, Sid Lee and Edelman are the first six Canadian agencies that will fly home with a Lion, or two, in tow. The group nabbed a combined eight Lions at the awards ceremony in Cannes on Monday: one Silver and seven Bronze.

Lg2 is leaving Cannes at the end of the week with Canada’s first Silver for 2019, having impressed the Design jury for its educational Russian nesting doll in “The You Inside Project” for non-profit Gender Creative Kids Canada.

The five other Lion-winning shops picked up some Bronze this week so far: Rethink for “Pass The Bill” for Leaf Forward, as well as the Fondation Emergence’s “Pride Shield”; Bensimon Byrne for the “Healing House” for Casey House and also its “Boys Don’t Cry” work for White Ribbon; Sid Lee for “The Impactful Reminder” for the City of Montreal’s Vision Zero; Edelman for Osteoporosis Canada’s “Bubl Fashion”; and Leo Burnett for “Poster Banks” for TD.

And finally, following Monday’s big wins, Tuesday also came with good news of several local agencies landing in 36 more places across the Media, Direct, PR, Social & Influencer, Creative Strategy and Creative Data shortlists.

Here’s the week’s news so far:

The Great White North lands in Outdoor

Canadian agencies earn 35 more nods across five shortlists

Canada gets eight mentions in Craft and Entertainment Lions

One Silver, four Bronze Lions for Canada in Outdoor and Design

Bensimon, Edelman win Bronze in Health and Pharma

Juries recognize more than a dozen Canadian campaigns

Here are the agencies bringing Lions home to Canada:

Bensimon Byrne (2 Health & Wellness Bronze)

Edelman (1 Pharma)

Leo Burnett (1 Design Bronze)

Lg2 (1 Design Silver)

Rethink (1 Design Bronze; 1 Outdoor Bronze)

Sid Lee (1 Design Bronze)

Here are the Canadian shortlist mentions (by category):

Glass 2 Innovation 1 Titanium 0 Outdoor 5 Film Craft 12 Pharma 1 Health & Wellness 10 Print & Publishing 1 Design 11 Digital Craft 3 Industry Craft 2 Entertainment 2 Entertainment for Music 1 Entertainment for Sport 0 Direct 6 Social & Influencer 8 PR 7 Creative Strategy 2 Creative Data 4 Media 9

And here are the shortlisted agencies:

Anomaly

Bensimon Byrne

BBDO

Cossette

Edelman

Ent! Marketing

Felix & Paul Studios

FCB/Six

FCB Canada, Toronto

Grey

Jam3

John St.

Secret Location

Leo Burnett

Lg2

McCann

Ogilvy

PHD Montreal

Rethink

Sid Lee

Taxi

The&Partnership

Zulu Alpha Kilo

Catch the winners from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity as they’re announced! To receive our breaking newsletters from Cannes, published as the winners are unveiled, subscribe to the strategy Daily.