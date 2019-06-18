Cannes Digest: Canada has eight Lions, and counting
Here's the skinny on what's winning and what's happening in Cannes so far.
Lg2, Bensimon Byrne, Leo Burnett, Rethink, Sid Lee and Edelman are the first six Canadian agencies that will fly home with a Lion, or two, in tow. The group nabbed a combined eight Lions at the awards ceremony in Cannes on Monday: one Silver and seven Bronze.
Lg2 is leaving Cannes at the end of the week with Canada’s first Silver for 2019, having impressed the Design jury for its educational Russian nesting doll in “The You Inside Project” for non-profit Gender Creative Kids Canada.
The five other Lion-winning shops picked up some Bronze this week so far: Rethink for “Pass The Bill” for Leaf Forward, as well as the Fondation Emergence’s “Pride Shield”; Bensimon Byrne for the “Healing House” for Casey House and also its “Boys Don’t Cry” work for White Ribbon; Sid Lee for “The Impactful Reminder” for the City of Montreal’s Vision Zero; Edelman for Osteoporosis Canada’s “Bubl Fashion”; and Leo Burnett for “Poster Banks” for TD.
And finally, following Monday’s big wins, Tuesday also came with good news of several local agencies landing in 36 more places across the Media, Direct, PR, Social & Influencer, Creative Strategy and Creative Data shortlists.
Here’s the week’s news so far:
Here are the agencies bringing Lions home to Canada:
Bensimon Byrne (2 Health & Wellness Bronze)
Edelman (1 Pharma)
Leo Burnett (1 Design Bronze)
Lg2 (1 Design Silver)
Rethink (1 Design Bronze; 1 Outdoor Bronze)
Sid Lee (1 Design Bronze)
Here are the Canadian shortlist mentions (by category):
|Glass
|2
|Innovation
|1
|Titanium
|0
|Outdoor
|5
|Film Craft
|12
|Pharma
|1
|Health & Wellness
|10
|Print & Publishing
|1
|Design
|11
|Digital Craft
|3
|Industry Craft
|2
|Entertainment
|2
|Entertainment for Music
|1
|Entertainment for Sport
|0
|Direct
|6
|Social & Influencer
|8
|PR
|7
|Creative Strategy
|2
|Creative Data
|4
|Media
|9
And here are the shortlisted agencies:
Anomaly
Bensimon Byrne
BBDO
Cossette
Edelman
Ent! Marketing
Felix & Paul Studios
FCB/Six
FCB Canada, Toronto
Grey
Jam3
John St.
Secret Location
Leo Burnett
Lg2
McCann
Ogilvy
PHD Montreal
Rethink
Sid Lee
Taxi
The&Partnership
Zulu Alpha Kilo
