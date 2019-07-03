KWT Global appoints first president Founder Gabrielle Zucker steps into the role following recent changes in its Toronto office.

Brand strategy and communications agency KWT Global has looked internally for its first president, promoting agency co-founder Gabrielle Zuker to the role.

As president of the agency, Zucker will be responsible for leading agency staff, cross-border collaboration, business development and operations across its offices in Toronto, New York and London. She will also continue to offer senior leadership on key accounts, according to CEO and founder Aaron Kwittken.

In a release, Zucker said she will look to “maximize our strategic growth opportunities, further strengthen our global footprint and ensure a bright future for KWT Global.”

In an email to strategy, Kwittken said the move allows “for a more streamlined global management structure and for me to focus on new agency initiatives and martech product offerings, including our purpose specialty area development.”

Going forward, KWT’s three regional managing directors will report to Zuker instead of directly to Kwittken.

Zuker helped found the agency with Kwittken (previously named after its CEO) 14 years ago. Since then, she has served in various leadership roles, including most recently as EVP and global managing director.

Zucker’s appointment follows the departure of former CCO Jason Schlossberg around two years ago, who has since helped launch a PR offering at digital agency Huge. Following his departure, KWT created two separate agency groups, one focused on brand strategy, the other on corporate.

Last month month, the Toronto office brought on a new account director and promoted Tran Nguyen to managing director. That news was accompanied by an assignment for Cirque du Soleil, including helping the company launch its Cirque du Soleil Creative immersive entertainment concept.

KWT first entered Canada in 2014, later expanding its local presence through an acquisition of Toronto-based Holmes PR last September.