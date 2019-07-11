The Neighbourhood opens under co-operative model The collaborative group, founded by Betsy Cooper, offers services across PR, content, social and influencer relations.

Picture: The Neighbourhood founder Betsy Cooper held senior roles on both the agency and client sides, including running her own boutique agency from 2006 to 2015 (via Instagram).

The Neighbourhood, a full-service marketing agency, has launched in Canada. Its founder is PR veteran Betsy Cooper, formerly a managing director at KWT Global (formerly Kwitten).

The independent group offers services across various disciplines, including PR, content marketing, partnerships, social media and influencer relations.

The Neighbourhood consists of a group of 15 independent communication experts and businesses located in various markets across Canada and with cross-sector experience, including professional and amateur sports, health and fitness, lifestyle, food and beverage, finance, real estate and retail.

The partners, describing themselves as “neighbours,” operate under a cooperative model, sharing knowledge and collaborating on assignments for their clients.

The group is currently working with Borrowell, Cervélo, Club16, the PEI Potato Board and 365 Sports, among other clients.