Amazon dominates survey of most-trusted ecommerce brands Despite recent controversies, the online giant ranked first in 18 of the 24 product categories examined in BrandSpark's survey.

Amazon has once again emerged as the most trusted ecommerce brand among Canadian consumers, according an annual survey by market research firm BrandSpark.

Winners in 24 product categories were determined based on the volume of unaided mentions brands received in the survey, which asked consumers the brands they trusted shopping from most in each category. Ties were declared in cases where there was a difference of less than 3% between brands.

Based on a survey of 6,900 Canadians, the ecommerce giant was named the most-trusted brand (or tied as one of the most-trusted companies) in 18 of the 24 product categories ranked by BrankSpark this year. That’s significantly better than in last year’s survey, which saw Amazon top 50% of the categories in ecommerce.

It appears consumer trust in the company persists despite the numerous controversies it has faced over the years over what critics see as its questionable business practices, monopolistic behaviour and privacy issues.

Amazon exerts significant influence over entire product categories, and its model, such as its Prime Day paid-subscription service, have served as inspiration to other businesses looking to strengthen their relationship with consumers, such as Loblaw with its PC Insiders program.

While Amazon won a majority of ecommerce categories, some specialized retailers – such as Best Buy, Sephora and Sport Chek – ranked highest in their categories.

According to BrandSpark research, two-thirds of Canadians say Amazon has changed the way they shop both in-store and online. This includes doing additional research on products, buying a greater variety of products, comparing prices across channels and making fewer trips to the stores.

That said, loyalty to ecommerce brands remains relatively high, with only 16% of consumers stating they have lost trust in an online retailer as a result of receiving lower quality products than advertised, not receiving purchases, and having difficulties getting a refund. Meanwhile, 71% of Canadians cited “unfiltered customer reviews on brand websites” as one of the means of building trust. Seventy-five percent believe companies show more accountability and care for their customers by listening to online reviews and feedback, and 66% appreciate receiving discounts or special offers that are tailored to their interests based on the websites they visit, according to insights gleaned from the survey.

BrandSpark’s most-trusted list also includes the service brands across 37 different categories, including 26 new ones introduced this year. Loblaw’s PC Optimum program, which faced difficulties shortly after having launched, has grown into Canada’s most-trusted loyalty program. Other notable winners include SkipTheDishes, which surpassed UberEats with 26% more mentions as the top food delivery site, as well as GoodFood, which overcame HelloFresh in meal kit deliveries.

Around half of Canadians say they have lost trust in a service provider due to hidden fees, rising prices, and difficulty having complaints resolved, according to survey results. Sixty-two percent of those surveyed said reliable customer support improves their trust in a brand, while 59% said the same of consistency of high quality goods and services.

BrandSpark’s top ecommerce brands, 2019

Baby & Children’s Clothing: Old Navy / Carter’s OshKosh / The Children’s Place (tie)

Baby Supplies / Gear: Amazon

Beauty & Cosmetics: Sephora

Books: Amazon

Cameras & Photography Supplies: Amazon

Electronic Gaming / Videogames: Amazon

Health & Wellness: Amazon

Home Décor: Amazon / Wayfair (tie)

Home Entertainment (Televisions, Stereos, etc.): Amazon / Best Buy (tie)

Home Improvement / Renovation: The Home Depot

Household Cleaning & Laundry Products: Amazon

Housewares / Kitchenware: Amazon

Laptop / Desktop Computers: Best Buy

Major Home Appliances: The Home Depot

Mattresses: Amazon

Men’s Clothing / Fashion: Amazon

Personal Electronics (Headphones, Bluetooth Speakers, etc.): Amazon

Pet Food & Supplies: Amazon

Recreation & Outdoor Gear: Amazon

Shoes / Footwear: Amazon

Small Home Appliances: Amazon

Sporting Goods: Sport Chek

Toys & Games: Amazon

Women’s Clothing / Fashion: Amazon / Hudson’s Bay (tie)

BrandSpark’s top service brands, 2019

Alarm Service: ADT Security Services

Auto Classifieds (Online): autoTRADER.ca

Auto Insurance Provider: Intact Insurance

Auto Repair Service Chain: Canadian Tire

Buy and Sell Classifieds (Online): Kijiji

Car Rental: Enterprise

Cashback Rewards Credit Card: Capital One Costco

Cellular Network Provider: TELUS / Rogers / Bell (tie)

Cellular Network Provider (West): Telus

Cellular Network Provider (Ontario): Rogers

Cellular Network Provider (Québec): Vidéotron

Cellular Network Provider (Atlantic): Bell

Cruise line: Norwegian / Royal Caribbean (tie)

Discount Cellular Service Provider: Koodo Mobile

Flight Booking Service: Expedia

Food Delivery App/Site: SkipTheDishes

Gym / Fitness Facility: GoodLife Fitness

Health Insurance: Blue Cross

High Speed Internet Provider: Bell

Home Insurance Provider: Intact Insurance

Hotel Booking Site: Expedia

Investment Management Service: RBC / TD (tie)

Life Insurance Provider: Sun Life / Manulife (tie)

Life Insurance Provider (Québec): Industrielle Alliance

Loyalty Program: PC Optimum

Meal Kit Delivery Service: Goodfood

Mortgage Provider: RBC / Scotiabank / TD (tie)

Mortgage Provider (Québec): Desjardins

Music Streaming Service: Spotify

Oil Change Service Chain: Mr. Lube

Real Estate Agency/Brokerage: RE/MAX

Travel Insurance Provider: CAA

Truck Rental Service: U-Haul

TV Nightly News: CTV

TV Service Provider: Bell

Vacation Package Provider: Expedia

Weight Loss Program: Weight Watchers